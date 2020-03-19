Some utility companies to delay service shut-offs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia American water announced that it is suspending the practice of shutting off water service due to non-payment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says service is being restored to all customers whose service was previously discontinued due to nonpayment. This practice will remain in effect as long as the current public health crisis continues.

With many seeking unemployment as businesses close to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, several other utility companies that serve the tri-state have made similar decisions.

Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit announced on the city’s Facebook page that the City of Ironton Water Department will be suspending water shutoffs until May 15th.

“We understand that this can and may be a difficult time for a lot of us as we are being encouraged to isolate at home and we have our children home from school for an extended leave. We take public health very serious and know that access to clean water is vital to our daily lives. The safety of our community and the health of our citizens come first,” the post said.

According to Appalachian Power and Kentucky Power are also suspending all service disconnections for non-payment to ensure customers have reliable electric service and allow them to focus on staying healthy and well, according to their websites.. The company also says it does urge customers to make every effort to keep their accounts current during the period when disconnections are suspended. If customers anticipate problems paying their electric bill, they should contact Appalachian Power by phone or through Facebook or Twitter to discuss payment options.

Fifth Third Bank announced today that among other programs to provide financial relief to customers, it will be suspending both initiating any new repossession actions on vehicles and all foreclosure activity on homes for the next 60 days.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

