SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross is bringing back its “Sound the Alarm” program.

“Sound the Alarm” provides and installs free smoke alarms for anyone who requests them through the organization. The Tri-State Chapter of the American Red Cross says they’re currently rallying volunteers, fire departments and partners to assist with the program.

According to the organization, the service is available to residents of Scioto and Lawrence counties in Ohio, Greenup and Boyd counties, and Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.

For more information on “Sound the Alarm” contact 304-544-9207 or 304-400-5207.