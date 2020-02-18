South Central Regional Jail inmate dies following medical emergency

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An inmate has died at the South Central Regional Jail, according to the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.

South Central Regional Jail staff responded immediately when inmate Rodney Dewayne Plumley, 41, suffered a medical emergency in his cell at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, according to Lawrence Messina, West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety Director of Communications. While the staff provided medical attention, EMS was called to the jail. Plumbley was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at around 4 p.m.

The State Police are investigating and the South Central Regional Jail has started internal investigations. Plumley was admitted to SCRJ Feb. 13 on a felony delivery of meth charge issued in Kanawha County.

