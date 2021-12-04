South Charleston brings back tree lighting ceremony

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — South Charleston lit its Christmas tree Friday ahead of its Christmas Parade.

Mayor Frank Mullens decided to bring the lighting ceremony back this year and was pleased with the turnout.

“I was actually coming out of Krogers and a couple of our constituents were out talking, Ms. Mary Jo Patterno was there talking and she says ‘Hey Mayor how about we have a Christmas tree lighting ceremony and have some people put out some hot chocolate and have a choir come down and sing?’ and by the time I got to my car in the parking lot, I was on the phone with my team and I said, ‘let’s do this thing’,” he said.

The ceremony was quick and it featured the Charleston High School Vocal Ensemble.

“I’m excited to perform for the community, we don’t get to get out into the community a lot, we’re very excited,” said choir singers Jayln Armstrong and Emma Hamilton.

Behind the Christmas tree, on the ancient Native American burial mound, brothers Emmett and Wayne say they spotted Santa Claus.

“We saw him in the sky, it had reindeer and it also had Santa with a yellow glowing star on it, and it was purple.”

Their mother confirmed there was a purple glowing object in the sky that those on the mound saw but suddenly disappeared. What they were seeing was a spacecraft from Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

But if Santa Claus does want to visit South Charleston, the Christmas tree is all lit up for him.

South Charleston’s Christmas Parade begins at noon Saturday.

