South Charleston choir to open for rock legends

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Singing on a big stage is a dream for many up-and-coming musicians. Next week the South Charleston High School choir will get to step on stage and perform at the Foreigner concert in Charleston.
The students auditioned and won a radio contest. They were selected from several others who were hoping for the chance.
Students say they’re excited to make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.
“We were all just so excited because it is something completely new,” said Choir President Jayln Armstrong. “We perform all of the time but never this big of a scale.”
The concert is set for October 19 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
