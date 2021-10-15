South Charleston choir to open for rock legends

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Singing on a big stage is a dream for many up-and-coming musicians. Next week the South Charleston High School choir will get to step on stage and perform at the Foreigner concert in Charleston.

The students auditioned and won a radio contest. They were selected from several others who were hoping for the chance.

Students say they’re excited to make the most of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We were all just so excited because it is something completely new,” said Choir President Jayln Armstrong. “We perform all of the time but never this big of a scale.”

The concert is set for October 19 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.