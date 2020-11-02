South Charleston Christmas Parade canceled

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2020 South Charleston Christmas Parade and Santa-fest has been canceled due to COVID-19.

The South Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau says officials with Mayor Frank Mullens’ office notified them the events were canceled because of restrictions on large gatherings.

The events were originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

