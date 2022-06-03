SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston City Council unanimously passed the first reading of a franchise agreement on Thursday to allow CAS Cable to serve residents. The council will vote to adopt the bill during their next meeting.

For years, Suddenlink has been the only cable option for South Charleston-area citizens. Mayor Frank Mullens said bringing in a new cable system is about giving people options.

“The great thing that does for our community is it gives our citizens options,” Mullens said. “There’s no longer a monopoly on the market.”

Mullens said the unanimous vote comes after years-long displeasure with Suddenlink.

“There’s been a lot of displeasure, and quite frankly, I’ve experienced it myself,” Mullens said. “Their customer service definitely needs to be improved for sure.”

The City Council voted on a 15-year deal with CAS as well as a five-year deal with Suddenlink. Mullens said CAS is already established in Parkersburg and other West Virginia areas.

Mullens said the vote is only the beginning of an effort in South Charleston to expand cable options for residents. Currently, the city is about 30% through the infrastructure phase of a broadband buildout with fiber-optic network options on the way for citizens.

“The fiber will be running through our communities, into our subdivisions, into our neighborhoods, and people have another option to use,” Mullens said.

The fiber-optic network will be leased out to providers offering internet and television streaming services.

Mullens said he constantly hears questions about expanding broadband in South Charleston, something City Council is committed to continue exploring.

“I think people are chomping at the bit for options when it comes to their cable TV and their WiFi services and broadband services, and that’s what we’re bringing to them,” Mullens said.

For more information on CAS Cable, visit their website.