SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – South Charleston’s fire department now has some new, state-of-the-art equipment.

The department’s fleet received a new fire boat that officials say will not only be used to help their community, but neighboring areas as well.

The 30-foot-long boat is part of a Protection and Rescue upgrade. It comes with a hose for fire suppression as well as night vision and sonar equipment for underwater searches. Officials say the boat can also monitor chemical levels in the water.

“Having a boat like this, we can run water rescue calls on this river,” said South Charleston Fire Chief Virgil White. “We can assist other municipalities in case there’s any emergency.”

The fire boat comes from a port security grant with a goal of faster response times and help for surrounding areas.