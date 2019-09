SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – South Charleston firefighters are always prepared for a rescue no matter who the victim is.

Sunday night they were called out to a fawn stuck in a storm drain on Kanawha Turnpike, according to a post on their Facebook page.

This evening we got a call for a fawn stuck in a storm drain on Kanawha Turpnike/Superior Avenue. Thank you Amber Pourfarhadi for capturing this sweet moment!!Posted by South Charleston Fire Department on Sunday, June 2, 2019

The first responders quickly jumped into action and pulled the fawn out to safety to join its mother.