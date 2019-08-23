South Charleston first responders help 5-year-old girl celebrate last chemo treatment

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – 5-year-old Ellie has not let her second battle with cancer stop her from smiling. She was first diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2015 when she was just 17-months-old. In June of 2018, she relapsed.

“She’s spent almost two years of her life, she’s only five, she’s spent almost two years of her life fighting for her life,” says Ellie’s mom, Jessica Washington.

When Ellie finished her 400-day treatment the community wanted to give her a big surprise. Ellie hopes to become a police officer one say so she was very excited to see South Charleston Police Cruisers pull up to her home the day of her party.

Our friend Elinor is five years old. She has battled the same cancer twice since the age of 17 months. She was diagnosed… Posted by South Charleston Police Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

“We decided that we would just go up there and give her an escort, get her some gifts, so we all pitched in some money and just bought her some gifts and surprised her with it, I don’t think she knew she was going to have a party and we ran lights and sirens up there and she had a blast,” says Ptlm. Jordan Morrison with the South Charleston Police department.

Ellie is finished with treatments but still has a mass in her face that will have to monitored closely for the next five years until she can be ruled as cancer-free.

You can support Ellie on her fight on her Gofundme here.