CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A South Charleston man charged with murder asked a Kanawha County Judge to reschedule his trial date on Monday.

Fahim Adbul-Majeed is accused of shooting and killing Lee Davis of Charleston in February 2021.

Majeed’s defense and the prosecution had a plea agreement worked out, but instead, the defense asked to reschedule his trial.

Judge Kenneth Ballard granted the motion and the new trial date is set for October 3.

In the meantime, Majeed still has the option to take the plea deal.