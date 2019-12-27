South Charleston man charged with threatening schools works as school cook

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Officials say a West Virginia man charged with making terroristic threats against two Kanawha County schools works in one of the school’s kitchens.
Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner says 22-year-old Thomas Bass is currently employed as a cook at the South Charleston Middle School. Bass is accused of calling the county school’s tip line 14 times last week, warning that someone was going to “shoot up” South Charleston Middle School and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School.
He has been jailed on a $50,000 bond. His court-ordered attorney has declined to comment.
