South Charleston Man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A South Charleston man faces federal time after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute a quantity of fentanyl.

According to United States Attorney Mike Stuart, Clay Dempsey, 37, faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, Dempsey admitted to driving to Cleveland, Ohio and met with an individual who directed him to a location where a maroon minivan was parked.

“Dempsey switched the van he drove to Cleveland and drove the maroon minivan back to South Charleston,” the statement said. “(Dempsey’s co-defendant) directed him to park the minivan at a specific address in South Charleston. Dempsey parked the van at the location directed by (the co-defendant) with the intent to come back later and meet with (the co-defendant) to allow him to get inside the van and retrieve the controlled substances stored inside.”

Dempsey said he knew this trip was to bring back controlled substances his co-defendant to distribute.

When South Charleston Police Department officers searched the vehicle, they recovered suspected fentanyl weighing approximately 105.2 grams and a bag of suspected methamphetamine weighing 118.7 grams.

“Our cities and towns have had enough of drug peddlers and the mules they get to transport their poison,” Stuart said. “My office has successfully and aggressively cleaned up many of our streets from drugs and every day we are making West Virginia a safer place to live.”

