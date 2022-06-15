CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Finding places to cool off in this heat wave is tricky. However, there is one place that always keeps cool.

South Charleston Memorial Ice Arena is providing much needed relief for those bracing the extreme heat this week. The rink is open all summer offering skating, bumper cars and most importantly, a cool place to hangout.

Hunter Moles, assistant recreational director, said they’ve seen even more people than usual chilling out in their rink.

“We’ve started to see a little bit more pick up, just to come stay inside because it is so hot outside,” Moles said. “We’re looking forward to trying to give something to do with this heat going on right now.”

Several parents are bringing their children to the rink, including local resident James Palmer, who frequently brings his children to exercise and cool off.

“This center is really a blessing because it’s open year-round and we can go in the wintertime … we can also come in here in the summer and the fall,” Palmer said. “And it’s been a blessing for my kids to be able to come in here and exercise when it’s too hot to do anything outside.”

The skating rink is open all summer long with special summer camps and ice-skating lessons happening throughout June and July.

“It’s the coolest place in town,” Moles said. “You can stay nice and cool off and have some fun.”