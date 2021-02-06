South Charleston Park Place Plaza still underway despite pandemic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Park Place Plaza project has been in the works for some time. It’s on track to be up and running by next year and the pandemic isn’t slowing it down.

“It’s the largest open air retail complex being built in a 3 or 4 state area, and we got that information at a retail show that my staff went to up in Columbus.” said, South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens.

The new Park Place Plaza will consist of big-box retailers, restaurants, outlets, and outparcels. But it leaves a big question: How will it differ from other shopping plazas that are just a few miles away?

Mullens says, “It hits the refresh button, you know we do have good shopping here now, we have Corridor-G and that’s great and Downtown areas are great but every now and again you hit the refresh button and bring some new things in and that’s what we’re trying to do here, we’re trying to attract retailers who are not in West Virginia.”

Not only are other shops not stopping the project, Mullens says the pandemic hasn’t affected plans either. “It had no effect on our construction timeline, it didn’t have any effect on the letters of intent from our retailers that want to come and be a part of this project so everything’s a go, and everything is fine and it’s one of those upbeat things we can talk about nowadays.”

Mayor Mullens hasn’t given names to specific big box stores, or restaurants, but, he says the new plaza will be a one stop shop for the entire Kanawha Valley.

