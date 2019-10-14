SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Kanawha River near the Riverwalk Plaza in South Charleston, West Virginia. The body was discovered shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Details are still scarce, but South Charleston Police Captain Pat Radar says fould play is not suspected. Police are still investigating.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Home heating safety top of mind as temperatures drop
- South Charleston Police investigate after body found in Kanawha River
- Newlyweds ask for donations to Ohio animal shelter instead of wedding gifts
- Kentucky woman found dead, burned in South Carolina ditch
- Girl, 13, charged with felony for finger gun threat at middle school
- 10-year-old kicks attempted rapist in groin, escapes, records say
- CSX to temporarily close two railroad crossings in Montgomery
- 3 bodies found in Kentucky barn following blaze
- Still working ‘9 to 5,’ Dolly Parton marks 50 years at Opry
- Detroit juvenile charged with murder in Huntington fatal stabbing