South Charleston Police investigate after body found in Kanawha River

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Kanawha River near the Riverwalk Plaza in South Charleston, West Virginia. The body was discovered shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Details are still scarce, but South Charleston Police Captain Pat Radar says fould play is not suspected. Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

