South Charleston Police investigate homicide

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting was reported this morning. Police say they were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Ridge Drive in Spring Hill at around 6:50 AM on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2019.

South Charleston Police say soon after officers arrived they called detectives to the scene. South Charleston Police Department Detectives are now in the preliminary stages of an apparent homicide investigation.

