SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection to a breaking and entering incident that happened last week.
The SCPD says they received a report that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, the suspect “made entry” into a vehicle in a South Charleston parking garage.
Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903, or through their tip line at 304-744-6521.