SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen credit card.
They say that the incident happened on June 22 and that the suspect was driving a 2007-2009 silver Kia Sorento.
The suspect was also accompanied by two women.
Anyone with information about this man’s identity should contact Cpl. T.A. Dawson at South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903 Ext 219. Anonymous calls can also be made to 304-744-6521.