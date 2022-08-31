SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The South Charleston Public Library is launching a new program to help teens enhance their critical reading skills.

The SCPL says Reel Readers will begin this fall as a film club for teenagers in grades 6-12. The program is designed to teach visual literacy through the use of memorable movies. The first night of the program is set for 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the SCPL.

“Reading critically isn’t only for books!,” the SCPL says. “With TikTok, Instagram and YouTube becoming increasingly popular and prolific, visual literacy is an essential skill, especially for teens, but it is rarely taught.”

After each film, the teens will have a discussion with Josh Hill, co-host of the SCPL Reel Opposites podcast, on the visual literacy of the film, such as why scenes in the film are shot a certain way and how visual images influence the storytelling.

They say the program will not feel like students are in school.

“It’s not about taking notes or anything,” says Hill. “But about getting kids to understand visual storytelling and how that can influence their lives both positively and negatively and why movies affect us so deeply.”

The first film will be Steven Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” SCPL officials say snacks will also be served.