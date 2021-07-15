South Charleston railroad crossing closed for maintenance

Jefferson Road in South Charleston is closed at the railroad crossing while CSX performs maintenance on the railroad crossing today, Thursday, July 15. (Photo Credit: 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Jefferson Road in South Charleston is closed at the railroad crossing while CSX performs maintenance on the railroad crossing today, Thursday, July 15.

The road will be closed until 8:30 p.m. tonight. Drivers should find alternate routes and plan ahead.

Officials say once a long-awaited construction in the area is completed, an overpass will prevent road closures during maintenance. The $46.8 million project will add an overpass bridge above the railroad tracks where Jefferson Road intersects with the Kanawha Turnpike.

The Department of Highways expects the project will be completed by December of 2022.