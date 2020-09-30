South Charleston to host Fire Safety Drive-Thru Parade

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The City of South Charleston will be celebrating National Fire Prevention Week with a drive-thru parade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

This year’s parade is sponsored by the South Charleston Public Library and the South Charleston Fire Department.

People in the parade include South Charleston’s firefighters and trucks, policemen and patrol cars, library team members including Meow Meow.

Parade officials say all parade viewers must remain their vehicles and drive from D street and 4th Street and proceed one way east to C Street.

The library crew will be handing out fire safety packets complete with crafts and coloring projects.

In addition to the parade, community members are encouraged to visit the South Charleston Public

Library for books and information about fire safety.

