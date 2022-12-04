CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Frosty the Snowman was a jolly, happy soul,” went the song as a team danced to it in South Charleston’s Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Hundreds of people lined South Charleston’s streets for the parade Saturday afternoon.

Attendees were treated to candy, along with marching bands, fire trucks, and a lot of entertainment.

As for Santa Claus? Well, he seemed to be everywhere with lots of advice and good cheer.

“You better be good! And mind your folks, because if you don’t, you might not get nothing for Christmas,” Santa Claus said. “Have a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year, thank you!”

As always, 13 News staff members were on hand to celebrate. The South Charleston parade is always a festive time.