SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you’ve been putting off overdue book fines at the South Charleston Public Library, you won’t have to stress about it much longer. Starting Dec. 1, the library says you won’t have to pay them.

According to the SCPL, the existing fines will be waived, but some charges may still apply for lost or damaged items. The library says even though their services and materials are free, having fines keeps some people from being able to use those resources.

The SCPL says they want to make using the library easy and inclusive for everyone.

“If they’re a little bit over late, or they have transportation problem and they can’t get here, they will get those fines waived,” said Todd Duncan, director of the SCPL. “I think it will actually increase people in the door and our circulation as well.”

The library says the only thing patrons have to worry about is bringing back what they borrow.