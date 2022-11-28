SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The South Charleston Police Department’s K9s Sid and Phine have gotten new bullet and stab protective vests from Vested Interest in K9s.

Police say the vests are expected to get here in around eight to ten weeks. They are sponsored by a fundraiser hosted by Alaska K9 Center. They say the vests will have “Gifted by Alaska K9 Center” embroidered on them.

The vests are from the non-profit charity Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. South Charleston police say the charity has given more than 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The vests have a value of between $1,744 and $2,283 and weigh four or five pounds. The South Charleston Police Department says a $960 donation will sponsor one vest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, visit the Vested Interest in K9s website by clicking here.