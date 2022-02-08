South Charleston woman charged with child abuse

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after children were allegedly left home alone in poor living conditions.

25-year-old Dejahvous Lynch was charged with child abuse resulting in injury or creating risk of injury.

On Monday, police were dispatched on a well-being call to a home on Colonial Park Drive in South Charleston. A man claiming to be Ms. Lynch’s “baby daddy” told police that Ms. Lynch had been gone for an unknown period of time and that his friend told him that his children were left home alone.

Upon entry, officers say they saw human and dog feces scattered around the home and a knife within reach of the children. They say the children’s beds did not have sheets on them, and one of the two dogs in the home was in a cage and appeared to be malnourished.

Police say the children were dirty and appeared to not have bathed in several days.

Ms. Lynch is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.