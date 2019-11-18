South Point assistant band director fired; sheriff investigating

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – The assistant band director at South Point High School, Josh Reed, was fired and banned from school property by board members on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the investigation is just beginning into accusations that Reed inappropriately touched one or more students. The sheriff says students had just returned from a bus trip and the staff was checking the bus.

“They started looking around to see what’s going on with this bus and some camera videos and they saw some things that didn’t look quite right,” Lawless said. “They contacted us, so now we’re in the early stages of seeing what we have.”

South Point Superintendent Mark Christian issues a statement saying the assistant band director had been fired and “banned from school district property and school functions. He will not be performing any other duties for the school district.”

Sheriff Lawless says he’s not sure there’s a crime yet and they’re still doing interviews. He says it’s important to keep a watchful eye on children and to start asking questions if you think there’s something causing them stress.

“Stay in your children’s lives, and you know when they are acting funny and something’s not right,” Lawless said. “Just get involved and ask them questions.”

