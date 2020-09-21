South Point Local Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – South Point Local Schools confirms a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

School district officials say the staff member teaches at South Point Middle School and South Point High School. Health officials say it appears the staff member contracted the virus at an outside event unrelated to the school.

South Point Local Schools has already begun working with the Lawrence County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. At this time, school district officials say it does not appear any students will need to be quarantined.

School officials say common areas, buses and classrooms have been thoroughly sanitized. They also say students and staff have been adhering to protocol, and it has been determined by health officials the level of exposure has not been violated in this situation.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” school officials are asking parents to monitor their child’s health, follow CDC guidelines and, if they develop symptoms, contact their primary care physician.

