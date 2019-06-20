South Point nursing home abruptly closes

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WOWK) – A nursing home which cares for nearly 60 residents abruptly announced on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 it is closing its doors. The Ohio Department of Health says it was notified that River’s Bend Health Care, a nursing facility near South Point, Ohio, is closing without the required 90-day notice to the state.

A department spokesperson says the company couldn’t make its payroll and was closing immediately. Several state and local agencies spent Thursday working to find beds and transportation for the 56 residents living there.

When contacted by WOWK 13 news, the company had no comment about the future of its employees.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.