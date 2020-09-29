South Point schools remain open despite positive COVID-19 tests

SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – While the list of schools closings continues to rise in West Virginia, one school district in Ohio is staying open despite positive tests.

This morning, students at South Point High School will continue going to school despite the fact three students – one who attends the elementary school, one who attends the middle school, and one who attends the high school – have all tested positive for COVID-19.

South Point officials say they have been working alongside the Lawrence County Health Department should they need assistance with contact tracing.

