UPDATE: (5:48 p.m. Tuesday, April 26) – Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers say the southbound Oakwood exit ramp in Charleston has reopened.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Drivers should be prepared to stop on the ramp from I-64 to US-119 southbound.

West Virginia 511 says that a vehicle crash has blocked traffic on the ramp. Traffic can be seen moving very slowly along the ramp.

No injuries were reported.

Charleston PD is on the scene investigating.

There is no word on when the roadway will be cleared.