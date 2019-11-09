Southeast Ohio rooting for local football star and LSU

THE PLAINS, Ohio (WOWK) — 1,010.7 miles separate Baton Rouge, Louisiana and The Plains, Ohio, but you wouldn’t realize it.

LSU flags are scattered in yards throughout the town. Local eateries and shops have signs that read “Geaux Jeaux Geaux” all rooting for the hometown football star, Joe Burrow.

Burrow moved to Athens County, Ohio when his dad, former University of Nebraska and NFL player Jimmy Burrow, took at a job at the nearby Ohio University.

The younger Burrow went to Athens High School. There, he led the school to three straight playoff appearances. During his career, he passed for more than 11,000 yards. As a senior, he was Ohio’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

He played at Ohio State. Then he made his way to Baton Rouge and Louisiana State University.

“He is the kind of kid everyone wants to root for,” said one of his former coaches, John Rogers. “Just the nicest kid.”

“We definitely have a lot more LSU fans in Athens County now.”

LSU plays Alabama on Saturday, November 9th. You can catch the game on Channel 13 Saturday at 3 PM.

