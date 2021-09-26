Southern Ohio music festival promotes youth programs

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – In Portsmouth, Ohio, area residents have been working hard to continue their community-wide programs. One of the ways they are doing this is by asking for support from their neighbors and in return, they aim to create a better community for everyone.

On Sunday, 14th Street was filled with good music and fellowship, as neighbors came out to enjoy local food and music. The event was hosted by the 14th Street Community Center as a fundraiser to continue their work with the younger generation.

The community center provides free educational tools and recreational programs for at-risk youth in Scioto County, Ohio. One of the center’s board members Carla Womack says events like this help make it possible.

There are all kinds of programs going on and this will help fund some of those wonderful programs that we do for all the children in the community. Carla Womack, 14 Street Community Center board member



Columbus, Ohio performer Jamari White travels to Portsmouth for the Soul Food and Music Festival. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Columbus, Ohio artist Jamari White, one of the performers during the festival, supports “Wings of Hope”, a local program designed to instill resilience, leadership, and life skills to adolescents. He says he is a big supporter of the next generation, especially in his hometown.

Along with great music, the community center also sold food boxes. Organizers of the festival made a goal to sell 200 meals and they were pleasantly surprised to find out they had sold out.

Womack says “having the support of people that believe in the same vision as you do is very big.” For more information on the community center and its programs, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.