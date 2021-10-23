Southern Ohioans walk to end Alzheimer’s

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Living with Alzheimer’s disease can be a difficult situation, even for the families of those affected. That’s why groups like the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter are continuing to fight for a cure.

Residents from all over southern Ohio met on Shawnee State University’s campus for the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event on Saturday. Unlike last year, this year’s walk was held in person.

Residents in southern Ohio walk to end #Alzheimers today!

💜🚶💜🚶💜

Each participant was given a different color flower, representing their personal history with #alzheimersdisease. However, one color is still unclaimed…

Find out more later tonight on @WOWK13News! pic.twitter.com/ZPaej2wixR — Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) October 23, 2021

Organizers say events like this not only help spread awareness but also help them push toward their goal of living in an Alzheimer’s-free world. Each participant was given a unique colored flower that represents different situations. However, one flower is still missing.

We have purple, that’s for someone who has lost someone to the Alzheimer’s disease. We have orange, people who are just here to support us. Yellow is for caregivers, blue are people who are living with the disease, and then we’re hoping someday we’ll have a white flower which will represent the first survivor of Alzheimer’s. Megan Roberson, Southern Ohio Alzheimers walk manager

