Southside Bridge closed temporarily for repair work this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Southside Bridge will temporarily close for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020. Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend.

This includes:

The Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64

The Patrick Street Bridge

The 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area

The Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77

The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the City of Charleston as part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories