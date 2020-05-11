Live Now
Southside Bridge closed temporarily for repair work this weekend

by: WOWK Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

[Ashley Haycraft/WOWK]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston’s Southside Bridge will temporarily close for repair work being performed by Triton Construction.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 through 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020. Several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River will be available throughout the weekend. 

This includes: 

  • The Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64
  • The Patrick Street Bridge
  • The 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area 
  • The Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77

The repair work, approved by Charleston City Council in September 2018, is part of a planned $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project being conducted by the City of Charleston as part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.

