Southside Bridge to temporarily close this weekend for repair work

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston says the Southside Bridge in Charleston will be temporarily closed through the weekend for repair work.

City officials say the bridge will close from Friday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 a.m.

According to City of Charleston officials, several alternative routes for crossing the Kanawha River include the Eugene A. Carter Bridge on Interstate 64, the Patrick Street Bridge, the 35th and 36th Street bridges in the Kanawha City area and the Charles “Chuck” Yeager Bridge on Interstates 64/77.

City officials say the repair work, being done by Triton Construction, was approved by the Charleston City Council in Sept. 2018 as part of a $2.3 million bridge rehabilitation project. The project is part of its ongoing transportation infrastructure maintenance program.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.