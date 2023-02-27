MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A special judge has been chosen to preside over the court proceedings for a former sheriff accused of theft in office in Meigs County, Ohio.

According to a spokesperson for the Meigs County Common Pleas Court, the Ohio State Supreme Court named Judge Scott Nusbaum as the special judge to preside over the case against former Meigs County Sheriff Keith O. Wood.

Wood was indicted by a grand jury in Meigs County earlier this month on five counts including theft in office, a 4th-degree felony; telecommunications fraud, a 4th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 5th-degree felony; misuse of credit cards, a 1st-degree misdemeanor; and soliciting or accepting improper compensation, a 1st-degree misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint states the alleged crimes happened between Jan. 1, 2021 and Nov. 11, 2022, in Meigs County. Wood is accused of allegedly taking $4,562 in money that belonged to the county while in office as well as allegedly improperly using county credit cards.

Wood announced his resignation on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, stating the resignation would be effective Nov. 11, 2022. On Nov. 17, 2022, the sheriff’s office announced Scott Fitch had been chosen to fill the final two years of Wood’s term.

Wood will be arraigned on the charges on Wednesday, March 6, according to the Meigs County Common Pleas Court.