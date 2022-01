United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Chad Thompson, President of USW Local 40, has confirmed to 13 News that the Special Metals picket line will be shut down on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17 due to expected snowstorms.

I shut picket lines down today and tomorrow because of safety concerns due to the expected snow storm. Chad Thompson, President of USW Local 40

For more information on the Special Metals strike and severe weather, stay with 13 News for more updates.