HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Striking Special Metals workers are nearing almost six months on the picket lines, and the end is nowhere in sight.

136 days into the strike, United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson tells 13 News they are at a standstill, with no new progress being made.

This comes as the union and the company met at the negotiation table at the beginning of February to discuss the latest offer. However, no agreement was reached.

Workers on the picket line who have spent more than 25 years with this company said it’s frustrating to see nothing being accomplished at the multiple negotiation table meetings. However, they said they are far from discouraged about reaching their goal of a fair contract.

The union said as of right now, there is no date to go back to the negotiation table. Picketers said they will stay on these picket lines for as long as it takes.