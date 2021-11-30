Special Metals, union workers return to the bargaining table

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Another labor dispute in Huntington is returned to the bargaining table today.

United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3.

According to the union’s president, Chad Johnson, they’ve exchanged proposals, but there’s been no real movement just yet.

Union members say they’re striking for a fair contract and that issues between the two parties include concerns over raising insurance premiums, better wages and maintaining current benefits. Those on the picket line say the past two months have been difficult.

“Well, they’ve been extremely upsetting because there’s a lot of uncertainty,” says Fred Bledsoe, a scrap classifier with Special Metals. “We have always tried to come to work and try to do a good job; tried to be responsible and it kind of feels now that the company has thrown all of that to the wayside.”

These negotiations are scheduled for today, tomorrow and Thursday. WOWK 13 News has reached out to a Special Metals representative, but we have not heard back at this time.

