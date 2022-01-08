Special Metals workers receive a layoff notice

United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – In the midst of a months-long strike, Special Metals informed 75 workers that they would soon be out of a job.

The layoffs are expected to hit on February 7. The company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice in December to “discontinue” some product lines.

“We’ve been bargaining since October, so to get layoff notices is a tough blow,” says Union President, Chad Thompson.

He says union workers “will try to negotiate to see what [they] can do to stop it and keep those people working.”

