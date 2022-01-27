Special Metals workers to return to bargaining table

United Steelworkers Local 40 Union representatives met with Special Metals officials today to resume negotiations for the first time since Nov. 3. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson says that striking Special Metals workers and the company will go back to the bargaining table next week.

Thompson says they will meet on Wednesday and Thursday and “hopefully resolve this.”

The workers and the company have been at odds over things like healthcare since Oct. 1, when workers walked off the job and onto the picket line.

Earlier this week, Huntington City Council members voted in favor of a resolution showing their support for the striking workers.