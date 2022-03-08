HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Striking Special Metals workers will vote on a contract proposal on Saturday.

That’s according to United Steelworkers Local 40 President Chad Thompson.

He tells 13 News there will be an informational meeting for members on Friday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Huntington to learn more.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Thompson said that the offer was given to them a few weeks ago, and leadership had some questions and clarifications that need to be made before presenting it to members.

Special Metals workers have been on the picket line for a little more than five months.

They walked off the job on Oct. 1, 2022.