Special needs athletes shine through “Sparklers” cheer program

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOWK) — If you walk into the “Famous Superstars” Gym in Beckley on any given night, you’ll be greeted with big smiles and lots of hugs. On Monday nights the gym is filled with about a dozen special needs athletes. Together they form the “Sparklers.”

“The Sparklers are the most special kids in the whole entire world,” said coach and Sparklers founder Angela Graham. “People say ‘You are so special I can’t believe you work with these little girls.’ I always tell people that I get more from them than they get from me.”

Graham added, “Life is hard, but when I am here, it is perfect.”

The Sparklers are part of the Famous Superstars, which has gyms in both Charleston and Beckley. The Sparklers practice out of Beckley, but the girls come from throughout the Mountain State.

They are coached entirely by volunteers, many of whom have cheerleading connections or personal experience with a loved one with special needs.

The girls learn things like tumbling and flexibility. More importantly the program gives them a sense of community, while providing them with confidence and determination.

“This is big, huge, for me,” Sparkler cheerleader, Olivia Miller, told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

“I am so excited. My best friend Cassie and my dad they are both so proud of me.”

The team travels to compete just like any other team. Graham and the other volunteers are often organizing fundraisers because the Sparklers run entirely on donations.

The girls are currently practicing for their next competition in Huntington in early February.

If you’d like to learn more about the program, or how to donate visit the gym’s website.