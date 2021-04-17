SpectRUN 2021 fundraiser becomes ‘fun’-raiser in Hurricane

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — A local fundraiser event becomes a fun-raiser in Hurricane on Saturday.

The WV Community Autism Resources and Education Systems, or ‘CARES’, of Autism, hosted the third annual SpectRUN to raise $40,000 to help support West Virginia families affected by autism.

Hundreds of people signed up to participate in the 5K race at Hurricane City Park and along with the ‘Family Walk’ starting at noon.

According to CARES, funding will help expand their efforts to:

Increase public awareness of the need for progressive, high-quality Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA)

Increase access to evidence-based supports and tailored educational interventions

Provide educational and socialization opportunities for families and caregivers of persons on the autism spectrum

Provide support opportunities and direction to resources for families or caregivers of persons on the autism spectrum

Assist in the development of more high-quality Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA)

Support scholarships and recruitment of individuals interested in becoming a BCBA

Merchandise was available for sale on the park grounds.

If you’d like to make a donation, follow the link here.