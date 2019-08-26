Spencer Elementary closed a second day after bats found in building

SPENCER, W.Va. (WOWK)- Roane County Schools has announced Spencer Elementary will be closed again on Tuesday after bats were found in the building.

This comes after the school announced they found a “small number of bats” on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. Those bats were removed from the building each day and classrooms and hallways were searched before students arrived, according to a Facebook post by Roane County Schools.

On Thursday, no bats were found but on Friday bats were once again found in the building. A contractor has been brought in to assess the situation and address it. Parents were frustrated it took so long for them to be informed.

“My daughter has severe asthma and allergies and my son’s got bad allergies and I was beginning to wonder why they both came home sick from school,” says Spencer Elementary School parent, Jennifer King.

Richard Duncan, Superintendent of Roane County Schools, says they are assessing the way this was communicated and says the students’ safety is their number one priority.

“We are going to do a better job in the future of communicating to make sure that they understand that,” says Duncan.

Right now, Wildlife Removal Services Inc. and The Health Department are working together to remove the bats and disinfect the classrooms to ensure a safe return for students.