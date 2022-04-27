CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The busy airline travel season hit a snag in Charleston Wednesday after a popular summer destination was removed from the flight schedule.

Spirit Airlines informed Yeager Airport (CRW) officials that service to Myrtle Beach will not happen this summer.

A spokesperson for the airport says “crew issues” and air traffic control problems are to blame. She said Spirit has assured the airport that they will resume service to Myrtle Beach next summer.

Meanwhile, Spirit flights to Orlando, Florida will continue out of Charleston.