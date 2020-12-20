Spirit of community: church feeds hungry families for the holidays

ONA, WV (WOWK) – If we’ve learned anything so far this holiday season, it is that the spirit of “community” runs deep in the tri-state. One of the latest examples of this happened at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Ona, West Virginia.

Pandemic or not, the church’s parishioners have continued to practice their faith as well as their giving spirit.

With so many families struggling this holiday season, parishioner David Warner says their goal is to ease the burden by handing out food baskets.

“(They come) with everything necessary to prepare a full meal for Christmas. This year we’re having them pull up to our church and we’re coming out.” David Warner, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church parishioner



20 boxes were distributed on Sunday at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the past, the church would deliver the boxes to the families in need. However, due to the pandemic, families had to pick up the meal themselves.

Canned foods, fresh ingredients, drinks, and a ham were all included in the boxes. While other charities may be seeing fewer donations this year, not even the pandemic could slow down this church’s generosity.

Continuing the season of giving, the church was able to meet their food boxes goal again this year, serving 20 families.

Like many churches in the area, St. Stephen’s is involved with the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization (ECCHO) dedicated to helping feed families in this region.

For more information on ECCHO and how you can help, click here.

