Splash pad coming to all-inclusive playground

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Parks and Recreation, along with city leaders, broke ground on a splash pad coming to the all-inclusive playground at St. Clouds Commons on the morning of Friday, Feb. 28.

Like the rest of the park, the splash pad will be all-inclusive to make sure people of all abilities are able to use it. City leaders say the goal is to have the splash pad completed by the summer so kids can cool off while they’re out playing.

“A lot of times, [kids with disabilities] are left out of opportunities to get out and enjoy different things in the playground,” said Huntington Parks and Recreation Interim Director Kathy McKenna. “this will allow them to come out and do things they haven’t been able to do in the past.”

Mayor Steve Williams says every person looks back to a time they played in a park, adding every child deserves that opportunity.

“They’re able to participate, and it’s something that also lets them know that as they grow older, they’ll be able to participate in life,” Williams said.

The project cost around $300,000. Of the total cost, $250,000 are being paid by a “Building Better Communities” grant from the American Water Charitable Foundation. Mayor Williams says this is the only inclusive playground in a 100- mile radius. “This is what we’re about in this community,” Williams said referring to inclusivity in Huntington.

If you’d like to make a donation to the project or learn more about it, you can click here.

