Spooky ice cream shop, I Scream Sundae, embraces Halloween in Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WOWK) – ‘I Scream Sundae’ opened up their doors on July 1, 2019, and are open year-round, but their motto is that every day is Halloween.

At ‘I Scream Sundae’ they make “creations” which they consider over the top, horror-themed milkshakes that come in a wide variety. From “Stranger Things,” to “Snakes on a Plane,” and even “Night of the Living Dead,” the shop has something for everyone.

Charessa Wilkinson is the owner and says that she saw an economic need in the community to create jobs for teenagers and young adults and make Ripley a destination on the map.

I saw a need and wanted to create employments so why not mix scary haunted stuff, with ice cream!” Charessa Wilkinson, Owner of “I Scream Sundae”

‘I Scream Sunday’ is located at 516 W. Main St, in Ripley, West Virginia. They can be contacted at (304) 532-4230.